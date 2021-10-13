Hello and welcome to Empirical , a Substack safe heaven created in response to online censorship and a growing frustration with cancel culture. In the past, I’ve written about fashion, travel, art and lifestyle for Vogue Australia online and my blog myempiricallife.com and frankly, loved my life sampling perfumes in gifted outfits whilst getting a foot massage in a comped five star resort. I never wanted to be here peddling “dangerous” ideas to you like some side street hustler, inviting you to peer closer at the contrafeit gold “wrongthink” hanging on the inside of my tattered mink coat under a faint streetlight. Nope, this was never my idea of fun - after all I’m an athletic nerd, an anxious depressant with a social streak, an ex party girl obsessed with health, a deeply spiritual realist, a procrastinating obsessive- a seeming number of contradictions that I do not like to advertise too much lest I destroy the two dimensional facade it took years to form. My livelihood depends on everyone liking me and yet here I am, a creep opening my trench to you in a dark alley, my eyes fixated on yours, whispering all my deepest secrets straight into your ear. You will either love me or you’ll hate me but for the first time in my life, I care more about how I feel about myself than about how anyone else feels about me. The only reason why I’m here writing these words is because I need to be able to look at myself in the mirror with a knowing that when it mattered, I spoke.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.