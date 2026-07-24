Empirical

Empirical

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The Unicorn Principle's avatar
The Unicorn Principle
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Hello you, back!

"I realised the stalling might also be a fear of being seen."

Oh, I hear you...

It's amazing how often we blame the tool, the timing or perfectionism, only to realise there's that niggling question underneath, "Am I ready to let people in yet... to really see a big, soft, squishy, internal part of me?"

Congratulations on getting it out into the world. Well done!

And your website is gorgeous - a true, exquisite representation!!!

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