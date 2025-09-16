Our society has become so narcissistic that hate, blatant lies, theft, violence and even murder is excused and celebrated if they were committed by the “correct” side for “justifiable” reasons. This splitting, so common in narcissism - is the very act of dehumanisation and demonisation of those we deem to be our enemy. Media, governments and status quo normalises narcissistic tactics like DARVO to attack and discredit people who disagree with the “current thing” or try to expand the Overton Window through reasonable discourse.

Emotional immaturity is an inability to see each human as an imperfect whole with good and bad parts - and instead classify them as all light or all dark, making it easier to commit horrible acts we’d never like done to us or our loved ones. This is a massive regression for human evolution. We seem to evaluate people on whether they share our ideologies instead of if they possess ethics and morals.

Identity politics sold us a lie that our idea of self depends on our political beliefs or ethnicity , religion, sex, race, sexual orientation etc, instead of on the quality of our character. Our personal ideas and beliefs are one thing- but the actions we take define the quality of our being. Hateful thoughts lead to hateful actions and indifference to the suffering of our fellow man. Couple this up with rampant ignorance and unchecked group think and war isn’t far behind.

But division is the result of divisive propaganda- blatant lies and biased opinions quickly disseminated unchecked to millions of people stoking an ever growing void of misunderstanding and assumption. Facts and hard conversations are left behind because in group hate provides a sense of belonging. It’s time for all the people interested in open discourse, truth and peace to unite against factions seeking ever growing censorship, division and violence.

Rampant tribalism hides a shocking decline of western society where kids’ IQ dropped under their parents for the first time in history and even those who claim intelligence say they can no longer engage in debate with those they see on the other side. We cannot understand issues or people through 15 second videos, here say or personal opinions - we must take careful time to weigh up issues from all sides before coming to conclusions - this is emotional maturity.

When we fall into cultish behaviour we tend to see people on the out of our circle as wrong or evil and those in our in group as all good. However this is never the case let’s face it- people contain multitudes and every group contains both those whose intentions are good and those whose intentions are bad - people who are disconnected, selfish and mean, people who are money hungry and vain, all the way up to psychopaths and sociopaths who wish to kill, rape, steal and create chaos against those who want to put out fires and coexist.

The war is being fought inside each and every one of us every day - how to choose the highest quality responses while dispelling our own wetiko - but only those who are consciously engaged in the work will even notice this inner wrestle.

If there is one thing I’d like you to take away from my writing today; its to raise the bar on who you identify with- instead of vapid, engineered polarity, I suggest to identify with people who seek to understand, who are curious, who have a growth mindset, who care more about sharing facts than winning the debate, who are courageous enough to come to the table with those they don’t agree with, who hold discernment in high regard. These people exist in every group and they are my chosen tribe. If division is manufactured, so is unity - and we are the key.