Are words still “literal violence” ? Have we moved out of the mass hysteria of identity politics yet? Is it time to acknowledge human rights, freedom of speech and constitutional liberties equal democracy?

Charles MacKay said: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.” In the last few years a large portion of Western society embraced parasitism of authoritarianism through censorship, propaganda, destruction of human rights, liberties, bodily choice and medical freedom without a backward glance or a raised eyebrow and yet some still earnestly see themselves as protectors of democracy. This hypocrisy once seen cannot be unseen, yet champions of this brand of selective sympathy still think they are the good guys keeping our world safe, rather than destroying the very underpinnings that made it just and fair for all.

In my life, the pandemic highlighted an awful lack of empathy and reason in what I considered the free and progressive West, a place I’d thought inoculated against such barbarism and backwater ignorance. Somehow simply stating easily verifiable scientific statistics from major medical journals and credentialed doctors advocating for human rights got me labelled a “conspiracy theorist” and an “antivaxer”, newspapers painting me into an extremist, leading to an overnight loss of business contracts, financial hardship and homelessness. My booker refused to book me on jobs due to my unvaccinated status , clients whom I championed for years, often for free, unfollowed, friends distanced themselves as if I were some kind of dangerous leper.

Media even went so far as to write a story comparing my life to that of my friend’s, glorifying the glittering freedoms she continued to have by taking the experimental medication while painting my sudden loss of human rights and liberties as a deserved consequence of “spreading conspiracy theories” aka refusing to bend a knee to pharmaceutical propaganda and illogical emergency measures. I’d wake up each morning dismayed bioethics laws and bodily freedoms which already make up the legal frameworks of our democratic society disappeared in a puff of smoke while doctors who spotted inconsistencies and lies lost their licences and ethics experts stayed quiet as church mice.

No one wants to admit it, but substitute “unvaccinated” for “diseased typhoid rat” , which is what my ancestors got called by the Nazis and the propaganda unleashed in the last few years becomes palpably scary.

Couple this up with celebrities and politicians demanding the unvaccinated be sent to camps, access to medical care cut off, children taken away, forced vaccination and suddenly democracy becomes nothing more than a paper mask hiding overt, extreme totalitarianism, a shield to hide behind and excuse evil. “My body my choice” got thrown out the window as soon as it didn’t align with pharmaceutical megacorporations’ aims and yet human rights defenders became labeled enemies when secret collusion between private and government sectors is one of the definitions of fascism and censorship another.

Becoming blacklisted from corporate mixers and events and banned from entering stores and restaurants was horrific in itself but being denied work opportunities and travel overseas to visit family was a whole another kettle of unconstitutional fish and yet media stories made it sound like a normal consequence of being somehow unruly or contrary, a petulant child refusing to get in line for a pseudo vaccine with no long term testing.

When my mother got fired for refusing the Covid shot after a fabulous two decade career in her firm even though she’d already been exiled to work from home, my faith in the validity of health regulations disappeared completely. Cherry on top was the double bind of sleeping on friend’s couches because I couldn’t rent a place without proof of income yet couldn’t get a job without a vaccine passport. Meanwhile, I watched my teenage daughter sink into depression and unruliness without stability while I struggled to keep us afloat in any way possible, in the end needing to return back to my birthplace of Croatia until the situation somewhat normalised in my home of Australia because as a single mother our survival depended on me.

I know I was one of the lucky ones - other unvaccinated people had it much worse- committed suicide, lost their homes and families, couldn’t see their loved ones on their death bed, receive life saving transplants, their minds lost to mental health illness by feeling subhuman and isolated from society - the very opposite of the connection humans need to thrive. On the other hand my heart weeps for the millions of vaccinated people around the world harmed or killed by this medication- how betrayed they were by the authorities whose job was to protect them, deceived by the corporate paid “experts” they trusted.

Right before the pandemic, I went through an abusive relationship with a dishonest, manipulative and violent person who did a lot of emotional and physical damage. Still it wasn’t his constant DARVO techniques which nearly made me go mad, it was betrayal from friends once I gathered courage to speak- so many looked away, made excuses, normalised and dismissed the situation, victim blamed and called me crazy - even ones who knew he’d abused other women before me. In therapy, I learnt the “black sheep” who speaks out in a toxic environment is always attacked and isolated by abuser’s flying monkeys because truth challenges the status quo of power dynamics in which the abuser and his minions thrive.

Painfully, Covid presented my career with a similar stark choice to either bind my eyes, continue to fit in and monetise on the status quo or disrupt the narrative by simply daring to speak the truth, no matter what the personal price was.

You want to know why hardly any of your favourite celebrities and influencers spoke up? We all received an email like the one I got above to keep quiet or else. And boy did the flying monkeys swarm after I decided not to play along, destroying my life and reputation.

Last four years have felt like never-ending trauma- an amalgamation of my ancestors’ horror stories, a demented copy and paste of the worst ideas in history, ideological cults re-shaping themselves like liquified Terminator into a new, many headed beast of evil.

A civil war is being fought in the West, not on the frontlines but behind the scenes, covertly, on social media, in medical establishments and through scientific papers - a battle for humanity’s soul, truth, common sense and reason. Yet, most are oblivious, carrying on as if nothing at all is up, without an idea of the grave repercussions for our childrens’ lives if justice doesn’t prevail.

Many people think the Covid emergency justified the suspension of democratic values, but the Nazis used this excuse first, when they enacted a suspension of human rights during the typhus epidemic, implemented “health” passports and ubermensch pseudoscience doctrines which would serve to be Germany academic class’ downfall.

When people say they trust the science, well what do they mean? Surely, trusting science can only be a positive for society if we have a world in which scientists are free to discuss and debate their findings without fear of being fired or losing their licence? Since science is an empirical study of reality - meaning conclusions can only be reached through experimentation and observation, then it serves to rationalise that if we exclude from the conversation those who have done different experiments and came to find alternate observations, then Science ™ ceases to be trustworthy or correct , becoming instead a new dogmatic religion.

Heck, I wanted to trust the science too- I’ve been a nerd my entire life, a kid who scoured Encyclopaedias for fun and read Isaac Asimov books all night under the covers. Eventually, my blind idolatry ended when I developed serious autoimmune health issues no doctor could solve. Oh, that’s genetic! - they would say - nothing we can do, try steroids for life! - a common answer for problems medicine hasn’t solved. Looking over new epigenetic research showed these statements were wrong - genetics weren’t set in stone, genes could be turned on and off through diet, exercise, toxins and stress. It dawned on me something was wrong, either the Science ™ was steeped in error or the doctors interpreting it were mistaken. Thus began my two decade inquiry into medicine - from teaching myself how to read medical papers, to voraciously digesting thousands in my spare time. While my childless friends pulled all nighters at the club, I was nursing an infant immersed in medical jargon, my ADHD mind hyper focused on leaving no stone unturned in grasping the whole story.

What I came to find is that Science™ and a medical system which churns out many doctors incapable of critical thinking or independent inquiry is a broken construct harming people. Not only is medical malpractice the third leading cause of death, but the replication crisis in medicine means we cannot duplicate up to 2/3rds of our studies because most studies are paid for by the pharmaceutical industry which requires scientists to lie about the results in order to get paid for the research. It gets even worse: any doctor or expert who chooses to buck this rort is attacked, loses their licence or worse.

More I dug in, more it became blindingly obvious many in medicine were corrupt and harming people through rampant opportunism. Private/ public ties with pharmaceutical companies hold the reigns of not just research funding and doctors and scientists’ career trajectories, but also what sort of information is disseminated to the public in the media, the very beliefs humanity holds about health and wellbeing. What’s more, the manufactured lies permeate every aspect of our lives : what we eat, how we raise our kids, what we fear, who we love. The Flexner Report commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation a mere 100 years ago subverted all we understood about health, manipulating humankind in demonising natural medicine no one could profit from in favour of cash cow pharmaceutical cures.

Alarm bells first rang when the first Nuremberg Code tenet got bulldozed for Covid mandates and yet Human Rights advocates said nothing. A sense of dread crept over at the lack of transparency to the public - this was an experimental medication, never tested on pregnant women, even our own NSW health officer said so in the 4 day Henry vs Hazzard trial I witnessed with my own eyes and yet the media clearly either didn’t watch the trial or was blatantly lying to people denying this “vaccine” was experimental at all . When I posted this discrepancy on my instagram stories, I made sure to include I was being a citizen journalist, in case the newly aggressive censorship machine decided to delete a fact disclosed in the court of law. There is no society which has the right to call itself democratic whilst breaking the Nuremberg code, a set of bioethics rights drafted at the end of WW2.

As time went on, people frightened and coerced into taking this experiment to keep their jobs and homes , I wondered if my ancestors died in Jasenovac concentration camp in vain, their deaths pointless in the great scheme of advancing human consciousness. What's worse, no one cared to hear about the disturbing parallels their descendant was now warning about.

As you can see, what I was communicating to my followers wasn’t rooted in “conspiracy theories” but in the Australian government’s own undisputed testimony in court and media’s failure to research and relay factual information to the public. Meanwhile Pfizer’s own head honcho, a veterinarian, was pumping out outrageously positive marketing claims of their product’s efficacy, assumptions that would soon be proven to be completely false.

We have a major problem as a society if a girl with a side obsession in science understands more than doctors and experts making rules and regulations. How could I, with a mere 20 year browse of available evidence understand this vaccine was never going to be sterilising ( provide immunity) while people getting paid millions of dollars didn’t? How could someone who had been following the development of the mRNA platform as a hobby know mRNA wasn’t safe when our own regulators didn’t? It turns out TGA, the Australian regulator is now claiming in the Senate they struggled with understanding the technical aspects of this “vaccine”, never tested it themselves, instead relying on the FDA, who also didn’t do any testing, depending instead on manufacturers’ test results, which showed more deaths in the vaccinated group over the unvaccinated - this failure of care is astounding.

Truth is, I’m not smarter than anyone, I’m just curious and well read, could recognise propaganda when I saw it because I lived in Yugoslavia during its Balkanisation, didn’t allow myself to be gaslit and had no desire to accept a financial incentive to sell the product, unlike many of my peers. There were humans in the medical industry who saw glaring issues too and yet they were attacked, slandered, silenced and demonised by government and paid Pharma shills - it has now come out that the Biden administration spent 900 million dollars silencing and censoring voices online while promoting mostly harmful and untrue messaging on Covid.

We now live in a world where medical studies aren’t honestly featured in the media unless they benefit corporate profit. Even if they manage to surface out of the bosom of corrupt academia, the Pharma sponsored press distorts them out of all proportion back into the framework of the narrative.

The Cochrane gold standard medical study on masks is a perfect example of this kind of manipulation: when it showed masks ( even the N95 ) don’t work to contain Covid or any other virus, the Pharma paid “fact checkers” immediately sprung hundreds of op ed articles repackaging the study to show benefit . Who reads studies when newspapers are here to tell us what to think?

Lockdowns never had any medical basis whatsoever - all based on computer modelling done by institutes funded by vaccine manufacturer grants, not on studies or real world knowledge and vaccine mandates were based on a lie as newly surfaced documents show.

Now Dr Martin, Dr Peter McCollough and others are saying this “vaccine” may have killed 10 million people worldwide, creating an epidemic of sudden death, heart issues and turbo cancer yet experts claim to be baffled at the explosion of these cases since the rollout . New studies show the Covid mRNA gene therapy carries a significant toxicology risk, passes through the placenta to the baby, can reverse transcribe into cells in vivo, reduces immune function with every shot leading to negative efficacy. Meanwhile in Australia, a judge who previously worked for Pfizer refuses to acknowledge the product is gene therapy, because admitting so would open the floodgates to class action against Pfizer and the government for misguiding the public.

What if you knew your family, friends, children and followers could be killed or maimed by a faulty, dangerous product - would you speak up? For me, there was no choice - even though the last few years brought upon a previously unimaginable dark night of the soul , I would do it all again because it was the right thing to do. Thankfully, re-emerging medical ethics agree.

Grieving for the loss of democratic values, lives lost and those irreparably changed for the worse led me through all the stages of grief these last few years- sadness that at times engulfed me into a freeze coping mechanism I found hard to extricate from.

Tony Nikolich, an AFL solicitor involved in many mandate cases including the previously mentioned Kassam & Henry v Hazzard had this to say when contacted for a quote: “ Silencing voices today may seem convenient, but beware the cost of suppressing the truth. For when the truth emerges, it carries the weight of shattered reputations , tarnished legacies and the haunting echoes of labels that should haver never been. Let truth prevail, for it is the ultimate liberator.

Injurious falsehood, in the realm of mislabelling someone publicly within a legal contact carries the potential to inflict irreparable harm. False accusations and wrongful labels can tarnish reputations, cause immense distress and demand rigorous pursuit of justice to rectify the damage done. “

Once upon a time I was just a poor kid growing up in Communism, dreaming of a life in fashion, pretending cheap cotton was yards of glistening silk, twirling on a make believe runway play acting the life of a model . I worked hard for 27 years to get to a place in my career where I was respected not just for my creative endeavours but my opinions and knowledge, just to have the press slander and destroy my reputation overnight. Will there ever be justice for those who deceived the public for profit and those whose lives have been destroyed by the lies the government and media pushed as truths? Or will we sink into even more censorship through the new Misinformation and Disinformation laws , which conveniently exempt only the government and mainstream media?

I was told to never talk about my experience of domestic abuse by my ex friends, but gathering courage to speak publicly led to joining the Marie Claire magazine campaign against coercive control in relationships, which became written into Australian law. So many told me speaking on the vaccine issue would be career suicide but my hope is this essay instead strengthens the case against those trying to make speaking truth illegal as it is my desire to help vaccine injured people get the justice and renumeration they deserve.

Having to bear witness to someone else’s pain requires the listener to come to terms with their own experiences and actions, often before they are ready. Not only that, but if we accept a victim’s pain as truth, it immediately puts us in a place of responsibility. The bystander effect, also known as bystander apathy is a well known psychological phenomenon in which the greater the number of people present when injustice happens , the less likely they are to help persons in distress. However, the term "innocent bystander" is an oxymoron. Bystanders are by default enablers of abusers, accomplices who help to crush victims into abject submission by ignoring wrongdoings. It also serves to mention that if people share the idea of silencing victims, then they also share the mindset of the abuser - the darkness within they aren’t ready to see, a shadow they refuse to recognise.

Human rights and liberties stand no chance if truth cannot be spoken out loud with facts debated in open forums- it’s our bipartisan duty to fight for the freedoms we inherited so our children can enjoy the same protections we had. Whether we believe others’ opinions are right or wrong is irrelevant - we will never find the answers to advance humanity if free speech ceases to exist. History teaches us censorship is a tool of the tyrants but it seems many have forgotten.

While some still keep their heads in the sand, nurturing irrational wilful ignorance disguised as moral superiority , others are waking up en masse to the falsehoods we have all been manipulated and divided with. Awakened humanity no longer cares about political sides, race, ideology and never-ending woke identity politics - we just want unity and truth , the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

( An earlier draft of this essay was sent to the Australian Government as protest to the impending Misinformation Disinformation bill. )

I want to send my deepest gratitude and love to my family, friends, businesses and humans who did not participate in my cancellation and refused to blacklist me under pressure.